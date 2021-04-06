United States Police Chief: Kneeling over George Floyd’s neck violated police practices and ethics

According to the police chief, Derek Chauvin should no longer have pressed George Floyd’s neck on his knee after he stopped resisting.

Stateside According to the Minneapolis Chief of Police George Floydin the former police officer, accused of death, violated the police department’s policies and ethical values ​​during the arrest.

Police commissioner Medaria Arradondon by Derek Chauvinin should no longer have pressed Floyd’s neck on his knee after Floyd stopped resisting.

The police chief gave his statement to the court as Chauvin’s trial resumed on Monday.

Former police Derek Chauvin is charged with the death of African-American Floyd, who died in custody. According to prosecutors, Chauvin weighed Floyd’s neck about nine and a half minutes.

Prosecutors are demanding that Chavin be convicted of second- or third-degree murder or second-degree murder. In Finland, the charges would be roughly equivalent to murder or death.

The main controversy in the trial is the cause of Floyd’s death. The defense alleges that Floyd died of drug overdose and previous illnesses. Drugs were found in his blood. The coroner still named the cause of death as a homicide.

“George Floyd was killed by an overdose of force,” Floyd’s family lawyer Ben Crump commented at the trial last week.