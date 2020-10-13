United States Police carried a black man on a leash in Texas – the man is now demanding millions in compensation

A police patrol on horseback carried black Donald Neely at the end of the rope after arresting him. According to the indictment, the actions of the police were reminiscent of enslavement.

The police a horse patrol carried a year ago in black Donald Neely on a leash a couple of blocks away in Galveston, Texas. Now Neely is seeking $ 1 million in compensation for the incident from the city of Galveston and the police department, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The events began when two horse-ridden police officers found a homeless Neely lying in front of a building. He was an old acquaintance of the police due to previous arrests.

The patrol suspected him of unauthorized intrusion into the building area, so they handcuffed him. These charges were later dropped at trial.

As the police were moving on horses at the time of the arrest, the man was put on fire and led a couple of blocks to a police car in a horse ride.

Neely himself did not resist the leash. According to his family’s lawyers, the man suffers from mental health problems and sleeps regularly on the streets.

Human rights activists strongly criticize the police. The indictment filed by Neely states that the police should have understood that transporting Neely on a rope through the city was offensive because the treatment came to mind as enslavement.

The indictment states that Neelyn suffered from hand-held abrasion, heat, humiliation and fear.

According to Texas authorities, police were not subject to criminal investigation. Chief of Galveston Police Vernon Hale told Reuters a year ago that the police duo used poor judgment and might face some sort of sanction.

The BBC says Halen said the police approach might be acceptable in some situations, but not here. However, he said the situation did not involve malevolent motives and he apologized to Neely for unnecessary disgrace.

Hale clarified that Neely was in handcuffs to which the rope was attached.