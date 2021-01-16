The American federal justice announced, Friday, January 15, the arrest of a man having called to take up arms in the face of supporters of Donald Trump. Daniel Baker was arrested for having incited to confront the demonstrators who will gather on Sunday in front of the seat of the government of Florida, the Department of Justice said in a statement. These activists want to protest against the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Less than a week before the Democrat’s swearing-in, scheduled for January 20, the US authorities are under tension. Several thousand National Guard soldiers have been deployed to secure the capital, over fears of further violent protests by pro-Trump activists. On January 6, a surging crowd of supporters of the outgoing president stormed the Federal Congress buildings in Washington. The violence left five people dead.

The arrested suspect is a former US Army soldier. He had expressed on social networks his intention to violently disrupt the demonstrations that will take place before the Democratic nomination. Prosecutors in charge of the case claimed Daniel Baker was actively recruiting participants and had released videos showing him with multiple weapons. “Violent extremists, coming from any extreme of the political and social spectrum, must be stopped, and will be stopped, said the federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Florida. We will not end our efforts to detect, deter, and impede anyone who plans to incite or commit violence. “