United States Police and local police chief who shot a black man in Minnesota resign – dozens arrested in protests the night before Tuesday

Both police officers resigned shortly after the city council had decided to dismiss them.

Mustan a man shot by police in Minnesota, USA Kim Potter has resigned from his job. Also a local police chief Tim Gannon resigned due to the incident.

Potter shot a 20-year-old Daunte Wrightia in an arrest on Sunday in the town of Brooklyn Center outside Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota.

Police Chief Gannon has said Potter accidentally pulled out his gun instead of a remote paralyzer. According to Gannon, Wright died in the injury.

Both police officers resigned shortly after the city council had decided to dismiss them.

Events the passage was recorded on a police coverall camera. The video includes, how Potter, who shot Wright, shouts a “taser” before he pulls out his weapon and fires a shot. The shout warns other cops about using a remote mute.

After the shot, the video hears Potter exclaim, apparently shocked, that he shot Wright.

Wright, who was driving, had originally been stopped for a traffic violation, but police tried to arrest him because of a valid arrest warrant.

Wright fled the car, where police shot him. After the shooting, Wright drove several blocks in a car before colliding with another vehicle and dying at the scene.

Case has caused hundreds of people to take to the streets of Brooklyn Center to protest for two consecutive nights.

Police fired tear gas at protesters several times the night between Monday and Tuesday. About 40 people were arrested. There was also damage and looting in the surrounding areas.

A curfew has been imposed in the area due to protests.