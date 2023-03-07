New York opened its first recreational cannabis dispensary to bring closure to one of the most mentioned milestones in the discussion of marijuana use.

The governor of the city Kathy Hochul, stated that “the industry will continue to grow from here”in a statement in December of last year, adding that consumption of the herb “creates inclusive opportunities in every corner of New York State with revenue going to schools and revitalizing communities.”

On the other hand, the opening of Housing Works Cannabis Co. (marijuana store) came less than two months after voters in Maryland and Missouri legalized recreational cannabis use.

Additionally, in October, President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple possession of the drug.

What states have legalized recreational marijuana?

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 states have legalized adult recreational marijuana use:

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

Marijuana for adult use is also legal in the District of Columbia, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

How will the sale of cannabis work?

For personal dose distribution, New York State Office of Cannabis Management intends to grant 175 licenses to retail dispensaries.

The majority of vendors will be those with prior convictions for marijuana use and non-profit organizations that work with the inmate population.

