Wednesday, January 4, 2023
United States: Pharmacies will allow the sale of abortion pills

January 4, 2023
United States Pharmacies

View of the sale of products in pharmacies in the United States.

View of the sale of products in pharmacies in the United States.

The decision would allow expanding access to abortion medication in states where it is already legal.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) published this Tuesday a new regulation on mifepristone abortion pills that would allow pharmacy chains, such as CVS or Walgreens, to sell them in their establishments.

Under the new guidelines, these chains could offer the drug if it has been prescribed by a doctor and they meet certain requirements. Until now, only certified doctors or clinics would have the endorsement to dispense it.

The decision would allow expanding access to abortion medication in states where it is already legal, but in other territories access to pills has been restricted as a result of the decision of the supreme court of last June, which eliminated the constitutional protection of abortion.

According to various US media, about half of all abortions performed in the country are through pills.

The mifepristone It is one of two medicines normally used to end a pregnancy, along with the misoprostolwhich causes the emptying of the uterus and is not so strictly regulated.

The FDA authorizes the use of mifepristone during the first ten weeks of pregnancy, although it is safe to do so, at least until the thirteenth week, according to studies cited by the newspaper The New York Times.

EFE

