United States | Pentagon: “UFO sightings” secret government experiments

According to the Ministry of Defence, most UFO sightings are, according to research, ordinary objects and phenomena.

of the United States According to the Defense Ministry's Pentagon, there is no evidence of US secret activities in space technology. The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

The Pentagon released a more than 60-page report on Friday that unequivocally debunks conspiracy theories that the government has collaborated with extraterrestrial life.

According to the report, the UFO sightings were probably secret military experiments. The number of UFO sightings increased significantly, especially in the 1950s and 1960s, when the United States began testing increasingly advanced spy and space technology.

The report also stated that the authorities have no evidence of an encounter with extraterrestrial life.

Report is part of the US government's vast public UFO project. The authorities refer to UFOs as uap, unidentified aerial phenomenonwhich means an unidentified atmospheric phenomenon.

At the end of last year, the US Ministry of Defense opened an online form, Aaron, or “Anomalous Phenomena Research Office” (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) website with the purpose of sharing open information about UFOs.

“The increase in TV shows, literature, films, and extensive internet and social media content focusing on uap topics has likely increased the public debate on the topic and strengthened certain beliefs among some population groups,” the report stated.

The report according to the researchers who spoke at the time of the announcement, there is a “specific narrative that the government has found spaceships and alien remains”, but the findings have been hidden from the general public.

Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Major General Pat Ryder said at the press conference that all investigations have, however, led to the same conclusion:

“Most of the observations turned out to be ordinary objects and phenomena.”

In a survey conducted in 2021, a good 40 percent of Americans believed that extraterrestrial spaceships have once visited Earth, compared to 33 percent of Americans in 2019.