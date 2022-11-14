United States | Pence: Trump’s words before Capitol riot put me and my family at risk

Former Vice President Pence said he was angry when he saw Trump’s tweet accusing him of lacking courage.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s rousing speeches before and during last year’s epiphany riots put everyone in the congressional building at risk, said Trump’s vice president Mike Pence by ABC News in a television interview on Monday.

“The president’s messages that day at the mass meeting [ennen mellakkaa] put me and my family and everyone at the Capitol at risk [kongressirakennuksessa],” Pence said.

In the interview, Pence said that Trump, who spoke in an epiphany on January 6, 2021 in a park near the White House, incited the crowd before marching to the Capitol. According to Pence, Trump’s words were reckless.

Pence said he was angered when he read Trump’s tweet, in which he said the vice president “didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done” to keep Trump in office by preventing Congress from confirming Joe Biden election victory.

Memoirs of Pence So Help Me God will appear on Tuesday. In an excerpt from the book published in The Wall Street Journal last week, Pence said he spoke on the phone with Trump on New Year’s Day 2021 and refused to participate in the plan to keep Trump in power.