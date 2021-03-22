United States Partyers defying coronary restrictions have caused unrest at Miami Beach resorts – Police forces spark criticism

Florida profiled itself as an “oasis of freedom,” but now authorities have resorted to restrictions on movement.

About the coronavirus reckless partygoers have caused chaos in Miami Beach resorts in Florida, Reuters reported. The city authorities have responded to the chaos by introducing a stand-by law and exceptional restrictions on movement.

Between Friday and Sunday, police arrested more than 50 people in the area and seized eight firearms, Miami Beach police reported on Twitter local time on Sunday night.

The spring holiday season for colleges is currently being celebrated in the United States. The Spring Break season this year began on March 9th and continues through April 21st.

Miami Beach is a traditional spring resort for students, and last week the city authorities have had difficulty monitoring the area’s corona security. Thousands of people are said to be packed into the Art Deco cultural district of the city. Only a few of them have taken care of safety gaps or used a face mask.

Thousands of students on spring break have arrived in Florida to celebrate.­

Spring break parties are often tumultuous, but in a pandemic year, people have behaved exceptionally aggressively, CNN. Authorities have reported riots, street fights and vandalism. According to the authorities, it is not just the students, but the area has recently attracted a lot of locals.

Due to the unrest, some local business premises have closed their doors voluntarily. For example, one of the most iconic hotels in the area, The Clevelander South Beach, announced Friday that it will temporarily suspend beverage and food service to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

Miami Beach authorities on Saturday decided on curfews designed specifically to curb nighttime gatherings. The curfew, which took effect immediately on Saturday, lasts from eight in the morning until morning.

Last Saturday, the streets were not emptied despite a curfew, with local police spraying the party with pepper spray. Police’s harsh grips just hours after the new curfew were announced provoked widespread criticism.

Party in Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday.­

New York Times according to local black leaders in particular criticized the use of force by the police. They pointed out that the use of police force was aimed specifically at young African Americans.

On Sunday, the city council held an emergency meeting. The authorities decided to extend the standstill law and the curfew, which is in force four nights a week, for the next three weeks.

The police harsh extracts have also been criticized because the Florida authorities ’communication of interest rate restrictions has been conflicting. Florida abandoned many restrictive measures earlier than several other southern states, including Texas and California.

Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has specifically advertised the state as an area free of interest restrictions.

“Welcome to the oasis of freedom,” he declared at the end of February.

Police arrested the man on Saturday night in Miami Beach.­

Since then, however, Miami Beach authorities have corrected the governor’s message.

“If you come here because you have dams and want to detach and imagine that anything is allowed, please don’t come,” the mayor Dan Gelber said to CNN. “We have cops everywhere, we’re going to arrest people and we’re going to arrest people. We’re going to keep order.”

More than 5,100 new corona infections and 53 corona deaths were confirmed by Florida health authorities on Friday. In total, about two million people in the state have been infected with the virus, of whom more than 32,000 have died.