United States Party colleagues reject Trump: Ten Republicans Vote for Presidential Prosecution

Ten Donald Trump party colleagues supported the president’s indictment with more than two hundred Democrats.

The United States in the House of Representatives, ten Republicans joined on Wednesday to support the president Donald Trumpin along with more than two hundred Democrats. A total of 232 members of Congress voted in favor of the indictment and 197 deputies voted against it.

The party’s support for Trump has waned, with no Republican backing Trump’s previous indictment in the second year. Now, Trump is accused of inciting a riot that claimed the lives of a rebellion in Epiphany in Washington.

Also read: Trump charged with incitement to rebellion – In his video, Trump made no mention of a historic charge

News agency Reuters and The New York Times introduced ten Republican MPs who voted against Trump.

Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney­

Weney Cheney is George W. Bushin acting as Vice-President Dick Cheneyn daughter and rising star of the Republican Party.

“This would not have happened without the president. The President could have intervened immediately and vigorously to end the violence. He didn’t do it, ”Cheney noted.

John Katko

John Katko­

New York Representative Katko was the first Republican to express support for the president’s indictment. “The future of our democracy is threatened if the president is allowed to incite such an attack without sanctions,” Katko explained.

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger­

Kinzinger from Illinois has harshly criticized Trump. Kinzinger believes Trump violated his oath of office by inciting his supporters to revolt. Kinzinger wondered what might give rise to a prosecution, if not for Trump’s actions.

Fred Upton

Fred Upton­

Upton, Michigan, said he would vote in favor of the indictment because Trump has not expressed remorse for the events of the Epiphany.

“I am afraid this is now interfering with important legislative work and new Joe Biden administration. But it’s time to say: that’s enough. “

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Jaime Herrera Beutler­

Herrera Beutler of Washington agreed with Upton: Trump has breached his oath of office.

“I understand that there should be no further inflammation of the country or alienation of Republican voters,” Herrera Beutler weighed.

“But I’m a Republican voter. I believe in our constitution, individual freedom, free markets, charity, life, justice, peace and this great country. I think my party serves best when it chooses the truth. ”

Dan Newhouse

Dan Newhouse­

Newhouse in Washington announced its decision to support the indictment on Wednesday during a House of Representatives debate, prompting a number of Democrat MPs to applaud him.

“President Trump’s actions cannot be forgiven. The President has sworn an oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Last week, there was a domestic threat at the Capitol’s door, and he did nothing to stop it, ”Newhouse said. “That is why I am voting with a heavy heart, but resolutely in favor of prosecution.”

Anthony Gonzalez

Anthony Gonzalez­

Ohio Anthony Gonzalez has been trying for the past few days to understand what exactly happened on Capitol Hill. He said he came to the conclusion that President Trump helped organize and incite an attack on the U.S. Congress to prevent representatives from carrying out constitutional duties.

“I am forced to support the service charge,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

Peter Meijer

Peter Meijer­

Meijer, a Michigan, said he voted for the indictment with a heavy heart, but he believes the president who betrayed his oath of office must take responsibility for his actions.

Tom Rice

Tom Rice­

A native of South Carolina, Rice said he has steadfastly supported Trump, campaigned for him, and voted twice. Last week’s events were too much.

“This complete failure cannot be forgiven,” Rice commented on Twitter.

David Valadao

David Valadao­

According to Valadao of California, it is clear that the events on Capitol Hill originated in Trump. “I have to vote according to my conscience. It’s time to put the country ahead of politics. ”