United States | Parents were forced to watch their newborn baby die because of Texas abortion laws

A lawsuit filed by a human rights organization against Texas’ abortion laws has been discussed in court this week.

Texas parents had to witness the death of their newborn child, because Texas law forbade the mother to have an abortion, reports news agency AFP.

The medical examinations revealed that the unborn child had serious health problems and would not survive outside the womb for more than a few hours.

However, according to Texas law, the mother was not allowed to have an abortion.

“I was terrified because I wanted my daughter to have peace sooner rather than later and we had to wait until she was born,” says the mother.

The father says the couple could have gone to jail if they had tried to go to another state to get an abortion. They also could not afford to travel elsewhere for an abortion.

Dead the child’s father is now a witness in a lawsuit against Texas’ strict abortion laws. According to the lawsuit filed by the human rights organization The Center for Reproductive Rights, the legislation prevents women from getting the care they need.

“I hope that the law changes so that other women don’t have to experience what I experienced and that other fathers don’t have to watch their children die in their arms,” ​​says the father.

According to the group, the lawsuit is the first to be filed on behalf of women who have been denied the right to an abortion since last year’s ruling changed U.S. abortion laws.

Last summer, the US Supreme Court overturned the so-called Roe v. Wade decision from 1973. After the repeal, the states themselves have been allowed to decide on the scope of abortion rights. Texas has banned abortion in almost all circumstances.

of Texas According to the Justice Department’s office, the actions in the lawsuit brought by the group would effectively invalidate the state’s anti-abortion laws.

The father recounted his experiences in front of the court this week. He had to answer questions from state attorneys as they tried to overturn the group’s case.

Also the lead plaintiff in the class action Amanda Zurawski told about his experiences in court. She had not been allowed to have an abortion, even though it was known that she would definitely miscarry.

“I almost died because of Texas’ inhumane abortion ban,” Zurawski told a press conference.