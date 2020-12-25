An American couple convicted in 2009 for having made believe that one of their sons was on board a drifting experimental balloon, was pardoned Thursday, December 24 by the governor of Colorado.

Richard and Mayumi Heene were sentenced to 90 and 20 days in prison respectively for the “balloon boy” hoax, which quickly became one of the most famous hoaxes in modern American history.

Accused of having invented this hoax to land a reality TV contract, they received a pardon Wednesday from the governor of this western American state, Jared Polis, believing that the parents had “paid the price in the public eye”.

On October 15, 2009, millions of viewers had watched with anguish for several hours the course of the flying saucer-shaped balloon, broadcast live by the camera of a helicopter, believing that the six-year-old Falcon had accidentally taken off at edge of the machine. Traffic at Denver airport had been suspended for fear of a collision with the balloon.

When the balloon landed, empty, after 110 km of flight, the parents announced that they had finally discovered their son hiding in the attic of the house for fear of punishment. The authorities soon suspected a deception and Mayumi Heene confessed to the police.

Mayumi Heene has since recanted, saying she confessed only for fear of being deported to Japan, her country of birth. Her husband also assured in 2019 that they were convinced that their son, Falcon, was on board the balloon.