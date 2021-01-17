United States “Our neighborhood has become a police state” – Washington prepares for inaugural week under unprecedented control

There are now more American soldiers in the U.S. capital than on the battlefields. Strong security measures have prevented extremist protests planned for Sunday.

Washington

Peaceful the change of power this time seems to require a lot of soldiers.

On Friday, thousands of Soldiers in the National Guard patrolled the streets of the U.S. capital, Washington, on Wednesday. Joe Biden under the inauguration. By Wednesday, 25,000 troops are coming to the city. The number is many times greater than the number of U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The city center and parade venues have been closed to the townspeople with real and roadblocks for days before the h-moment. The secret service has called the area a green zone. The term is familiar to Americans from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Washington residents can’t believe it’s being used from their hometown.

The borders of the zone are guarded by soldiers and police equipped with machine guns. The reason for their presence? Violent supporters of the outgoing president.

There are now more American soldiers in Washington than in countries where the United States is at war.­

Passer-by’s dog Mabel greeted National Guard soldiers on Capitol Hill on Friday.­

Timing could be better. Terry Walker, 59, and his daughter Sarah Walker, 28, are in the capital for the first time in their lives. A father and daughter traveling from Alaska look at the convention building behind a riot fence.

“I’m still proud of my country and these people who are here to protect us,” Terry Walker says, and shows soldiers on the other side of the fence.

The same cannot be said of the countrymen who, as an Epiphany, forcibly rushed to Congress.

“I was terrified. Every man and woman involved is a traitor, ”Walker says.

He blames the president for what happened Donald Trumpia, which drummed from month to month the presidential election to be dishonest.

“It was like a boiling cauldron he put on fire.”

Terry and Sarah Walker, from Alaska, had dreamed of traveling to Washington for a long time, and the events of the Epiphany did not cause the father and daughter to cancel the trip.­

Federal police, the FBI, warned after the conquest of Congress of a new threat of violence against the capitals of all 50 states in addition to Washington. However, on Saturday night, Finnish time, it seemed that groups planning armed demonstrations for the weekend were frightened by harsh security measures and many withdrew their arrivals in Washington.

In any case, they messed up the life of the capital. The shop windows are once again covered with plywood. Metro stations are closed. Traffic stands still.

Pandemian therefore, most of Biden’s inauguration was in any case designed to be virtual. Even before the Epiphany, Americans had been told not to travel to the capital for them.

But after the violence, restrictions were further tightened. Almost everything else has been compromised but not that Biden swears his oath of office by the shimmering white dome of the congress building in the background.

Only a thousand invited guests, police and soldiers, as well as a small group of media can enter the scene. Four bridges to Washington will also be closed under the inauguration. The congressional environment has been closed the previous weekend. The size of the area, which was also closed to pedestrians, was the same on Friday if access to Helsinki Cathedral had been blocked at Pitkänsilla and Eteläsatama.

By Wednesday’s inauguration, a total of about 25,000 National Guard soldiers are coming to Washington.­

Usually people get to walk freely in front of the congress building. Now the streets are closed.­

There are administrative buildings and parks inside the area, but residential blocks begin just outside. Friends and former co-workers Nancy Lazear, Barbara Keeling and Jane Angarola have lived on Capitol Hill for decades. They are used to the fact that every four years there is a state of emergency in the home corners when the new president swears an oath of office. Often they have been watching the ceremony themselves.

“Regardless of who won the election, the inauguration has been a huge celebration that brings people together,” Angarola, 67, says.

This year is different. Security measures are unprecedented. The joint celebrations have been canceled.

“It’s hard to see how our neighborhood has become a police state,” Lazear, 68, says.

The jogger passed an armed police patrol on Capitol Hill on Friday.­

Keeling, 77, still thinks the presence of soldiers and police is also good.

“It signals that the matter is in possession.”

There was no Epiphany. Keeling had not turned on the television and woke up to the events in the home corners only when his mini played and told him to stay home.

“I told him that I’m just going to buy a chicken, and he cried, that now you do not otherwise go.”

Its since the trio has been overwhelmed by concerned inquiries from friends and relatives living elsewhere. Even if they weren’t in danger themselves, conquest of Congress feels bad.

Jane Angarola (left), Nancy Lazear (center) and Barbara Keeling had lunch at their home corners on Capitol Hill on Friday.­

The sanctuary of American democracy is also a backyard for women and their families. Dogs have been walked around and picnics have been held around Congress. The park, where children who have now grown up attended football practice, has suddenly disappeared behind the soldiers.

The capital, Washington, is not a state, so its 700,000 residents have no voting power in Congress. Restricted suffrage does not reduce women’s shock at events.

“It’s awful to think how close they got [varapresidentti] Mike Pencen and [edustajainhuoneen puhemiehen] Nancy Pelosin murder, ”Angarola says.

According to The Washington Post, it was a matter of seconds before the conquerors of Congress were confronted with Pence’s responses. Federal police are investigating whether the occupiers planned to harm the politicians. The crowd that had reached the congress building had criedly demanded that Pence be hanged.

Keeling is hopeful that better times will begin with the inauguration. Biden has a difficult job ahead of him and no one would be able to do everything that is needed now, but at least this is a familiar character to everyone.

“I think everyone is also happy that Trump isn’t attending the inauguration,” Keeling says.

If he participated, he could steal the show. Instead, Trump plans to leave Washington on Wednesday morning before the official inauguration ceremony. The Trump family’s moving boxes have already been taken out of the White House this week.

“It’s sad that Joe Biden isn’t allowed to experience the traditional change of power, but at least he doesn’t have to go to the White House and present nice.”

Retired existing television director David Deutsch has lived on Capitol Hill for nearly 50 years. His home street ends in the convention building.

Past the Supreme Court, down from Congress and down to the Washington Monument. It’s Deutsch’s daily walk. He took conquest of Congress in person.

“It was an attack my Against my capitol. ”

David Deutsch lives a few blocks from the U.S. Congress and walks past it with his daily walks.­

Although he heard the crowd shout at his door, the events were hard to believe.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe someone could be so angry. ”

Over the decades, Deutsch has seen many demonstrations, but never anything like Epiphany. He has been wondering in recent days how it got to it. On Friday morning, the radio interviewed historians who talked about the big lies used by dictators.

“They are a precursor to fascism,” Deutsch explains. “I thought, yep, sounds right. Trump can’t tell the truth, and stealing the election is his big lie. ”

Deutschin the wife was already present John F. Kennedyn inauguration exactly 60 years ago. The festivities are a valuable tradition regardless of whether your own candidate won the election or not, Deutsch thinks.

“The inauguration is in our dna.”

Deutsch was leaving for a weekend with his daughter in New York, but plans to return to town by Wednesday. It feels important to be home in Washington then. Although there is a military guard on the home street, you feel hopeful.

“There are still tough times ahead,” Deutsch says.

But he believes that after all the mess, U.S. democracy has emerged victorious.

“Trump is gone, the election result was confirmed and Biden will become president.”