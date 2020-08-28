United States Opponents of racism speak and march in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech, live from Washington

The United States An anti-racism march will be held in the capital, Washington, on Friday evening in Finnish time, with tens of thousands of participants expected. The march is meant to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s the famous “I have a dream” speech he gave exactly 57 years ago.

In his historical speech, King envisioned that one day his children could live in a nation where they would be judged not on their skin color but on their character.

The message of the speech is now even more topical. During an exceptional summer, huge anti-racist Black Lives Matter protests have been seen in the United States since police killed a 46-year-old African American George Floydin in custody in Minnesota three months ago.

Earlier this week, protests escalated in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as police shot black Jacob Blakea several times in front of this children. Blake survived the shooting but was paralyzed.

Kenosha is home to U.S. National Guard troops trying to curb the violence caused by the protests and enforce night curfews.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Caucasian teen boy opened fire on protesters. He killed two protesters and wounded a third.

U.S. National Guard members supervising Kenosha night in Wisconsin on Thursday.

This the day’s protests will feature speakers including King’s son Martin Luther King III and a civil lawyer Ben Crump, representing the Blake and Flod families.

Protesters coming to Washington from so-called coronavirus risk states will be quarantined for two weeks. States at risk include both Wisconsin and Minnesota.

March organizers say they are taking the pandemic into account by restricting access to buses from at-risk states, distributing masks and measuring people’s body temperature. According to the organizers, coronavirus testing will also be available at the event.

Mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser has warned that participants may find it difficult to maintain safety intervals during the march.

Covid-19, which has killed more than 180,000 Americans, has hit the country’s black population in particular. Blacks are relatively more likely to become ill and die from the disease caused by the virus and lose their jobs in the country’s economic predicament.

The United States president Donald Trump has been critical of the protests. Early on Friday morning in Finnish time, Trump officially accepted his presidential candidacy and gave a speech criticizing both his counter-candidate for Democrats. Joe Bidenia and the destructive “radical movements” of the country.

“Joe Biden’s most dangerous intention is to scrap the country’s security,” Trump declared, accusing his rival of plans to take the money from the police force. “No one is safe in Biden’s America.”

According to Trump, the riots that originated from police violence are raging above all in democrat-ruled cities.

“We need to give our police back its power,” Trump said.