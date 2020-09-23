United States Opponents also praised Senator Lindsey Graham for blaspheming Trump as a “racist fanatic” – then he became a presidential creditor on the golf course and in a judging dispute

The long-line senator was formerly known as a middleway walker. Now he is fighting for the continuation of his political career by defending Trump.

Senator Lindsey Graham indignant in December 2015, still aspiring to be a Republican presidential candidate. Competitive partner Donald Trump had, Graham thought, gone far too far in voter courtship.

“Do you know how to make America great again? Telling Donald Trump to go to hell, ”Graham told CNN in an interview.

Foreign policy expert, South Carolina Senator Graham was outraged that Trump was urging the United States to close its borders to all Muslims. According to Graham, Trump was “a racist, xenophobic religious fanatic”.

A couple of weeks later, Graham’s campaign dried up, while Trump snorted until the election victory. The president was a man who, according to Graham’s speeches at the time, “does not represent my party or the values ​​that men and women in their uniforms fight for”.

Such after the comments, one could imagine that the gap between Graham and Trump would have been severed. But that was not the case. Graham has since become Trump’s golf buddy and the president’s most important creditor in the Senate.

Graham, 65, who has been in the Senate since 2003, has risen to unpredictable values ​​in recent days as Trump tries to force a new Conservative judge to the Supreme Court for the Liberal Party, which died last Friday, before the November election. Ruth Bader Ginsburgin in place of.

Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and his opinion matters whether Trump gets his will through. Fortunately for Trump, Graham’s opinions and principles during his term have been flexible modeling wax.

Lindsay Graham on her way to the White House ceremony on Aug. 27, where Donald Trump was confirmed a Republican presidential candidate.­

U.S. TV channels have been allowed to delight in a video in which Graham in 2016 is outright begging for access to the Hall of Fame of the Great Jacket Translators. At that time, the president Barack Obama tried eight months before the election to appoint a new Supreme Court judge who had just died Antonin Scalian in place of.

Such would be a mockery of the will of the electorate, Republicans said and slowed down the confirmation of the nomination by the majority position of the Senate until the Trump term.

“Use my own words against me. If in 2016 the Republican president and and [korkeimman oikeuden] the seat would open in the final year of his term, you could say that Lindsey Graham said that the next president – whoever he was – would be allowed to make that appointment. ”

Now that the Supreme Court judge died less than two months before the election, there is plenty of time, and the election doesn’t matter. Graham defended his change of position on Monday by saying to Democrats, “You would do the same yourself.”

There indeed, he is right that coat translations are familiar in U.S. politics, and parties break sacred principles mostly when they are in the position of an underdog. Hypocrisy is a term often used when evaluating the actions of opponents.

The general congress of the House of Representatives and the Senate is generally considered by the people to be of very little value. Fresh According to a Gallup survey only 21 percent of Americans approve of congressional action, while 75 percent view the legislature negatively.

Trump’s support is double that of Congress. Last in the measurement his actions were supported by 42 percent of Americans.

A protester in Washington on Monday demanded that Senator Lindsey Graham keep his word on how the Supreme Court judge’s appointment should proceed.­

Graham’s turn into Trump’s supporter and trustee is based on the fact that it is very difficult for Trump’s enemies to advance in the careers of Republican politicians. Graham is now fighting for his own senator position in South Carolina, where he is his challenger, a Democrat Jaime Harrison, with levels in opinion polls.

“My grandfather always said that a man is the length of his words. Senator Graham, you have proven that your words are worthless, ”Harrison tweeted about the Supreme Court jupack.

Grahamin the process of change began very quickly after Trump came to power. A year after Graham had been sending Trump to hell, he scolded the American media for the president’s abuse.

“I’m worried about this endless, endless attempt by the U.S. media to label this guy as something crazy. [kook], who is not eligible to be president, ”Graham said in December 2017.

Again, I found a nagging earlier comment from Graham that wasn’t even very old: “I think he’s crazy. I think he’s crazy. I don’t think he’s eligible for the presidency, ”Graham said said About Trump in February 2016.

Graham is, of course, just one of many Republicans who have realized the need to stay in touch with the president. When a reporter for The New York Times asked Graham why he had changed his attitude towards Trump so much, Graham answeredthat he is “trying to stay relevant”.

So to be taken into account.

Graham was a presidential creditor, for example, when a Senate hearing in the Supreme Court a couple of years ago Brett Kavanaugh’n backgrounds. Democrats dug a loophole from Kavanaugh’s youth, such as an alleged attempt at rape, which Graham saw as an outrageous political plot by which Democrats tried to win the 2018 congressional election.

“Oh boys, you want power. And oh my God, how I hope you don’t get it. I hope the people of the United States can see through this scam, ”Graham, who is sitting in the majority ärjyi for Democrats.

Many Americans have been confused by Graham’s behavior, especially because he previously had a reputation as a middleway walker and bridge builder who could collaborate with Senate Democrats on issues such as campaign finance, immigrant reform, and security policy.

Graham was also backed by Trump earlier this year as Trump’s civil service trial shifted from the House of Representatives to the Senate. According to Graham, the official crime pack was a “sad and ridiculous scam” that had to be brought to a quick conclusion.

Again, the TV channels spun old tapes. With them, Graham demanded a Democratic president Bill Clinton a thorough teasing of sex relations in a civil trial in 1999. He said it was time to restore “integrity and honesty” to the president’s office.

“Let the facts speak for themselves. Don’t decide your position until the story has even begun, ”Graham said of the Clinton case.

It now appears that Senate Republicans have approved the Supreme Court judge appointed by Trump before Trump has appointed him. Trump has vowed to say the name of his candidate on Saturday.