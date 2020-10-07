United States OP estimates that Joe Biden’s election will benefit Europe, even if tax increases weaken share returns in the short term

OP analysts and economists believe that the re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States would also start a trade war against Europe.

Traditionally the market has topped the Republican election of a presidential candidate for the presidency of the United States because it has promised equity investors quick profits after corporate taxes are lowered, chief analyst at OP Finance Company Antti Saari evaluates.

“But in the long run, Democrats have often been better for the economy,” Saari said at an online media meeting on Wednesday focusing on the economic impact of the US presidential election.

OP: n experts believed that the president Donald Trumpin re-election would mean that trade wars and the pursuit of bilateral “deals” would continue, and that Trump would likely launch a trade war against Europe during his second presidency as well.

The trade war against Europe was thought to start with the car industry.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was thought to continue a tough line against China but to seek a common Western front to persuade China to engage in rules-based action, as outlined by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Senior economist Tomi Kortela recalled that the role of the United States in the world economy has diminished as China has taken the place of the world’s largest economy and the importance of emerging economies has grown.

The United States accounts for only seven percent of Finland’s exports, in the same category as China.

By comparison, Germany accounts for 15% of Finnish exports.

“What is happening in Europe and neighboring countries is much more important for Finland,” Kortela said.

In the big one In the picture, factors other than the president determine the rate of economic growth, OP’s chief economist Reijo Heiskanen said showing statistics for GDP growth in the United States since the early 1980s.

For example, Democratic presidents Barack Obaman and Bill Clinton the periods were good growing seasons, although Obama’s start was not good, Heiskanen estimates.

In the light of history, it also seems that the variation in the power of Democrats and Republicans can be good for the economy in terms of dynamics, Heiskanen reflected.

According to statistics, during the Republican presidency, the economy has often grown but public finances have weakened, Heiskanen notes.

He thought this was due to the fact that Republicans have often cut taxes.

Chief Analyst According to Antti Saari, the wishes of Republicans and Democrats are different than night and day.

“Republicans are only interested in the economy.”

They want tax cuts for small businesses and individuals, the removal of restrictions and the continuation of the trade war against China and possibly also Europe, Saari listed.

Democrats, on the other hand, are concerned about the environment and health care. Joe Biden has spoken of increasing the role of the state and said he wants to undo the tax cuts Trump made.

During the Trump period, the U.S. corporate tax rate was reduced from 28 percent to 21 percent in the United States.

Democrats presidential candidate Joe Biden is in a relatively clear lead, according to the latest opinion polls.

According to the island, the negative exchange rate reaction of the market when Democrats win has usually come before the election.

“After an election result, surviving the outcome and direction often raises rates.”

Island according to estimates, the stock market would consider the worst option if Democrats were given a “straight line,” that is, not only a president, but also a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate.

The main reason is that companies ’earnings per share would weaken due to tax increases.

“Personally, I would see that Biden would be a better option if you think in a couple of years, but the market doesn’t think so,” Saari said.