United States | One person died and five were wounded in a subway shooting in New York

Police are looking for a masked shooter.

One one person died and five were wounded on Monday in a shooting incident on a subway platform in the Bronx borough of New York. Reuters and CNN.

According to the New York police, the shooting was related to a showdown between two youth gangs. A shooter opened fire on a subway train during rush hour.

The police are looking for the shooter, who, according to official information obtained by CNN, is masked.

According to the police, a 34-year-old man died in the shooting. The wounded are between the ages of 14 and 71, and among them are bystanders.

Authorities stressed at a news conference Monday that violence on the New York subway is rare, and police urged the shooter to come forward.