Clashes between anti-racist protesters and supporters of Donald Trump on Saturday. Local police did not say whether the shooting which killed a victim was directly related to the clashes.

A person was killed by a shooting, Saturday, August 29, in Portland (Oregon) when clashes between anti-racist protesters and supporters of Donald Trump. The local police indicated it, Sunday, August 30, in a press release (in English).

According to local media, a “caravan of several hundred cars” led by supporters of President Donald Trump also gathered in downtown Portland.

Local police reported “violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators” and indicated that “police officers intervened and in some cases made arrests”. However, she did not say whether the shooting that killed one was directly related to the protests. A homicide investigation was underway.

The city of Portland has been the epicenter of frequent protests against police violence in the United States since the death of George Floyd. This movement was rekindled when Jacob Blake, another African American, was seriously injured by police gunfire in Kenosha, Wisconsin.