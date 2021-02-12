United States Olympic swimmer involved in congressional riots gets more charges – Klete Kelleri faces up to 30 years in prison

The double Olympic gold medalist receives seven charges.

American olympiauimari Klete Keller receives new charges for his involvement in the conquest of the House of Congress.

Kettle, who was involved in a riot caused by Donald Trump supporters on January 6, is facing seven charges. NBC: n according to the arrest, three charges were read, but a large jury ended up increasing the number of charges.

The previous three allegations concerned hacking into the House of Congress, opposition to the authorities, and disruptive behavior. Incidents in the Capitol building and the prevention of formal proceedings have now been added to the list.

Washington Post according to the charges, the maximum sentence can be 30 years in prison, even more so if Keller’s actions have resulted in injuries. More than 200 people have been charged with taking over the Congress House.

Large size the swimmer has been easy to identify on videotapes because he was wearing the official national team jacket of the U.S. Olympic team. Keller has not commented on his involvement in the takeover in public.

Keller won 4x200m freestyle gold in the U.S. team at the Athens Olympics 2004 and the Beijing Olympics 2008. At the World Long and Short Track Swimming Championships, Keller has won four gold medals during his career. The year 2008 was his last on the national team.

Keller has had difficulty adjusting to life after a sports career, which has included divorce, alimony, unemployment and homelessness, among other things.