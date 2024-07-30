The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are taking place right now with representations from many countries in various disciplines, some of them classic Olympic sports and Others are more novel, such as breakdancing and skateboarding.among other. The United States is always one of the Olympic powers at every event And although the Games are still a long way off, it is already positioned as one of the biggest winners of the competition.

As of July 30, The United States has 21 medals, making it the nation with the most medals to date.However, she is not the one who has won the most gold medals and that is why the official ranking places her in sixth place, preceded by Japan (7 gold medals), China (6 gold medals), France (5 gold medals), Australia (5 gold medals) and South Korea (5 gold medals).

The United States has already won 21 medals at these Olympic Games.

Of the 21 medals they have won, three are gold, eight are silver and ten are bronze. Below is the breakdown of the United States Olympic medal count as of July 30:

Women’s Cross Country: a silver medal won by Haley Batten.

a silver medal won by Haley Batten. Road time trial cycling: a bronze medal won by Chloe Dygert.

a bronze medal won by Chloe Dygert. Fencing: a gold medal won by Lee Kiefer, a silver medal by Lauren Scruggs and a bronze medal by Nick Itkin.

a gold medal won by Lee Kiefer, a silver medal by Lauren Scruggs and a bronze medal by Nick Itkin. Artistic gymnastics: a bronze medal for the men’s team.

a bronze medal for the men’s team. Swimming: One gold medal for Torri Huske; one gold medal for the Men’s Team; one silver medal for Gretchen Walsh; one silver medal for Katie Grimes; one silver medal for the Women’s Team; one silver medal for Nic Fink; one bronze medal for Katie Ledecky; one bronze medal for Emma Weyant; one bronze medal for Luke Hobson; one bronze medal for Ryan Murphy; and one bronze medal for Carson Foster.

One gold medal for Torri Huske; one gold medal for the Men’s Team; one silver medal for Gretchen Walsh; one silver medal for Katie Grimes; one silver medal for the Women’s Team; one silver medal for Nic Fink; one bronze medal for Katie Ledecky; one bronze medal for Emma Weyant; one bronze medal for Luke Hobson; one bronze medal for Ryan Murphy; and one bronze medal for Carson Foster. Rugby 7: a bronze medal for the women’s team.

a bronze medal for the women’s team. Synchronized jumps: a silver medal for Bacon and Cook, representing the women’s team.

a silver medal for Bacon and Cook, representing the women’s team. Skateboarding: a silver medal for Jagger Eaton and a bronze medal for Nyjah Huston.

How much do US Olympic athletes make?



Besides, The USOPC provides US$22,500 for the silver medal and US$15,000 for the bronzein addition to various grants and benefits for award-winning athletes at the Olympic Games.