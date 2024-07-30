According to the criteria of
As of July 30, The United States has 21 medals, making it the nation with the most medals to date.However, she is not the one who has won the most gold medals and that is why the official ranking places her in sixth place, preceded by Japan (7 gold medals), China (6 gold medals), France (5 gold medals), Australia (5 gold medals) and South Korea (5 gold medals).
Of the 21 medals they have won, three are gold, eight are silver and ten are bronze. Below is the breakdown of the United States Olympic medal count as of July 30:
- Women’s Cross Country: a silver medal won by Haley Batten.
- Road time trial cycling: a bronze medal won by Chloe Dygert.
- Fencing: a gold medal won by Lee Kiefer, a silver medal by Lauren Scruggs and a bronze medal by Nick Itkin.
- Artistic gymnastics: a bronze medal for the men’s team.
- Swimming: One gold medal for Torri Huske; one gold medal for the Men’s Team; one silver medal for Gretchen Walsh; one silver medal for Katie Grimes; one silver medal for the Women’s Team; one silver medal for Nic Fink; one bronze medal for Katie Ledecky; one bronze medal for Emma Weyant; one bronze medal for Luke Hobson; one bronze medal for Ryan Murphy; and one bronze medal for Carson Foster.
- Rugby 7: a bronze medal for the women’s team.
- Synchronized jumps: a silver medal for Bacon and Cook, representing the women’s team.
- Skateboarding: a silver medal for Jagger Eaton and a bronze medal for Nyjah Huston.
How much do US Olympic athletes make?
Besides, The USOPC provides US$22,500 for the silver medal and US$15,000 for the bronzein addition to various grants and benefits for award-winning athletes at the Olympic Games.
