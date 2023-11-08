United States | Ohioans voted for abortion – Democrats hope the issue will give Biden a boost

Voters voted to add the right to abortion to the Ohio constitution. Democrats hope that the abortion issue could get their supporters to the polls in next year’s presidential election as well.

From Wednesday it was a lucky day for the American Democrats. Ohio became the seventh state where voters supported adding abortion rights to their state constitution since last summer.

About 56 percent of the voters supported the increase and about 44 percent opposed it.

The news agency reports on the matter, among others AP and The Washington Post, The New York Times and Politico.

In the summer of last year, the US Supreme Court removed the broad right to abortion. The decision-making power to guarantee or reject the right was thus transferred to the states.

Democrats the hope is that the issue of the right to abortion will rise and remain in the minds of the voters in next year’s presidential election. There is some merit to the idea.

For example, a research company Gallup’s based on a survey published in the summer, 52 percent of respondents considered abortion morally acceptable. 41 percent considered the measure morally wrong.

Abortion rights will be voted on next year in at least Arizona and Missouri, and the issue may also come up in other states. In some places, Republicans have had more difficulty than Democrats in motivating their voters to go to the polls around the issue.

“Ohio’s resounding support for this constitutional amendment reinforces Democratic priorities and sends a strong message to state Republicans that reproductive rights issues are not negotiable,” said Heather Williams From the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) organization, according to the news agency AP.

DLCC’s mission is to promote the electoral success of Democratic candidates at the state level.

It’s over the voting result is also significant because the Republicans in the state had pushed for strict restrictions on the right to abortion. Abortion should not have been performed if the fetus’ heart had been detected, not even in cases of rape or incest. However, the restriction was not legally valid because opponents had filed lawsuits against it.

Ohio is also a so-called angel state in the presidential election. The state’s electors settled in the last two elections Donald Trump’s behind with fairly safe margins.

Wednesday also saw a significant shakeup in the state-level decision-making bodies. Abortion rights were one of the main issues in Virginia, where Democrats won both houses of the state assembly.

State governor, Republican Glenn Young too had hoped to get voters behind him by pushing for a 15-week restriction on abortion rights. However, Democrats had warned that Republicans would have tightened the right to a medical procedure beyond the time limit.

Virginia Governor Glenn Young at the Haymarket on Tuesday.

Young had also flirted with the idea of ​​entering the already ongoing Republican presidential primaries. However, the election result in Virginia most likely drowned these dreams, as the governor had brought himself to the fore in the election campaign.

The voting result in Virginia suggests that Young will not enter a possible presidential race until 2028.

Sitting Democratic governor Andy Beshear again won his own fight for office in the state of Kentucky. He defeated his opponent by Daniel Cameronwhich had both Trump and the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in Loisville on Tuesday.

Kentucky has traditionally been firmly in the Republican camp, but Cameron’s attempts to connect Beshear with the sitting president to Joe Biden and the latter’s policies did not yield results.

The gubernatorial election was considered a kind of weather vane for the upcoming presidential election. Beshear’s victory may indicate that dissatisfaction with Biden, at least at the state level, is not so deep that voters cannot get behind the Democratic candidates.

at Mississippi State Republican governor Tate Reeves on the other hand, he was allowed to hold on to his post. The struggle of the Democrats Brandon Presley however, it was tougher than expected