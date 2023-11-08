You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ohio Voting
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg
Ohio Voting
American media are already projecting the constitutional victory of this Tuesday’s referendum.
Ohio voters They decided this Tuesday consecrate abortion as a right constitutional through a referendumaccording to the electoral projections of the main American media.
The result of the elections in the Midwest state, where voters approved including in the Constitution state an “individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment,” constitutes a victory for the pro-abortion movement in the United States.
Since the Supreme Court annulled the sentence in the summer of 2022 Roe vs. Wadewhich guaranteed the federal right to terminate pregnancy, lThe issue of the right to abortion fell to the statess. Many have restricted or banned it, others reinforced it.
Last year, abortion rights supporters consistently won several votes, even in conservative states, to the surprise of Republicans, who saw a portion of Americans who do not identify as progressives They considered the restrictions imposed by several states to be too radical.
*With AFP and Efe
