Friday, September 15, 2023
United States | Officials warn of the threat of domestic extremists in the run-up to the 2024 elections

September 15, 2023
In the United States, there have been numerous charges and several convictions for the January 2021 attack on the House of Congress.

Stateside the threat posed by domestic extremists is still high in the run-up to the elections scheduled for November next year, warns the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its annual threat assessment.

In the United States, numerous charges have been brought and several sentences have been handed down in connection with the January 2021 attack on the Congress building. Members of extremist movements have also been among those accused and convicted.

However, according to DHS, the threat picture for domestic violent extremists and extremists inspired by foreign terrorist organizations has not changed much.

