The United States of Kailasa they participated in sessions of two debates at the United Nations (UN).

At first glance, the information seems nothing new, since it is what the member countries of the international organization are expected to do. The problem is that Kailasa is not part of the UN and is not even a real State.

The fact has caused a stir and has forced the UN to ensure that it will ignore the statements made by the representatives of the fictitious country before two of its instances in Geneva (Switzerland).

An official assured that the participation of the Kailasa representatives was “irrelevant” and “tangential” to the issues that were being discussed.

Following the country and its founder

Self-proclaimed Hindu guru Nithyananda Paramashivam claims to have founded the United States of Kailasa in 2019.

Where? Supposedly on an island that he would have bought from Ecuador, according to what Paramashivam himself said in 2019. That year, from Ecuador he denied that the guru was in his territory or that he had been given asylum.

According to the Kailasa website, the so-called state, named after a Himalayan mountain believed to be the abode of the Hindu god Shiva, claims to count “two billion practicing Hindus” among its population.

It also claims to have a flag, a constitution, a central bank, a passport and an emblem.

Last January, the imaginary country also claimed to have signed an agreement with the authorities of the American city of Denver, a fact that it presents as recognition of its existence.

But if the above were not enough the alleged founding father of the “first sovereign state of the Hindus” is wanted by the Indian justice to face accusations of rape and sexual assault.

A disciple of the alleged religious leader accused him of rape in 2010, after which he was briefly arrested by police before being released on bail. In 2018 he was charged in court.

Days before leaving India, another complaint was made known for kidnapping and confining children in his ashram (monastery), located in the state of Gujarat, in the western Asian country.

Nithyananda, whose whereabouts are unknown, has rejected the allegations against him.

explaining the incident

The non-existent country’s appearance at two UN committee sessions in late February did not go unnoticed in India, where it was reported by the media and went viral on social media. The New Delhi government have not commented on the incident.

A UN official admitted to the BBC via email that “Kailasa representatives attended two public sessions in Geneva,” Meryl Sebastian reported.

The first event that the officials of the non-existent State managed to sneak into was a debate on the representation of women in decision-making systems.organized by the Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on February 22.

Two days later, the alleged diplomats also took part in a discussion on sustainable development, organized by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).

Vivian Kwok, a media officer for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attributed the incident to the fact that these types of dialogues are public meetings and open to any interested person.

The UN is made up of 193 member states, although it also allows the participation of some peoples that do not have their own state, but with the approval of the majority of its members, as is the case of the Palestinian territories.

However, the fact represents an embarrassing incident that has called into question the rigor of United Nations protocols.

“Not everyone can enter to witness a conference, a session or a discussion of a UN body, much less to participate in it. You need to register in advance,” Mercedes De Freitas, director of the Transparency organization, told BBC Mundo. Venezuela and who has been going before the different instances of the United Nations system for more than a decade to present issues about the Latin American country.

“The registration process is not easy. For civil society organizations, for example, an organization already registered with the UN is required to support you,” he explained.

Taking advantage of the rostrum

A video on the UN website of the second session shows that when attendees are invited to ask questions and a woman introducing herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, “the permanent US ambassador of Kailasa” and says that asking about “indigenous rights and sustainable development”.

The intervener described Kailasa as the “first sovereign state for Hindus” established by Nithyananda, the “supreme pontiff of Hinduism.” She also stated that the country has been “successful with sustainable development” because it provided necessities like food, housing and healthcare free of charge to all its citizens.

The supposed ambassador took advantage of her turn to request measures to “stop the persecution” against Nithyananda and the people of Kailasa, reported Meryl Sebastian.

Without a trace

Nithyananda has not appeared in public for three years, although videos of his sermons are regularly posted on his social media channels.

London’s The Guardian newspaper reported last year that Nithyananda’s UK representative attended “a glamorous Diwali party in the House of Lords” at the invitation of two members of the ruling Conservative Party.

The requested guru published on Twitter the photo of his supposed ambassador participating in the UN event and then presented, through the same social network, the diplomatic representatives of his supposed State in different parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada and the Caribbean.

