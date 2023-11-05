United States | Obama urges Americans to accept “the whole truth” about the Gaza war

“Part of me still wonders if I could have done something differently,” Obama said.

of the United States a former Democratic president Barack Obama urges Americans to “embrace the whole truth” about the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

Obama warned against overly simplistic reductions of the conflict. He acknowledged the viewpoints of both sides and told thousands of his former subordinates that they were all “somewhat complicit” in the current bloodshed.

Obama presented his views at a meeting of his former subordinates on Friday, and talked about it The New York Times.

The United States has been Israel’s most important ally for decades. Obama was the US president from 2009 to 2017.

He told that he came to the White House confident that there could be a president who would resolve the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Now Obama admitted that he failed.

Obama’s presidency was marked by controversy and distrust of the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with. Netanyahu disliked Obama’s attempts to negotiate the Iran nuclear deal and his demands that Israel halt new settlement construction in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

“Part of me still wonders if I could have done something differently,” Obama said.

Obama admitted that the war in Gaza evokes strong emotions in him.

He accused social media of confrontation and simplifications, where the conflict is treated only with slogans.

That supporters of both parties have dug into their pots, according to Obama, it does not help to answer the question of how we prevent children from dying today.

“What Hamas did was horrible and there is no justification for it,” Obama said. “It is also true that the occupation and what is happening to the Palestinians is intolerable.”

He stated that Jews have a history “that might be overlooked unless your grandparents or great-grandparents or uncles or aunts told you stories about the insanity of Jew-hatred.”

According to Obama, it is also true that right now people are dying in Gaza who “have nothing to do with what Hamas has done”.

The video shows footage of the fighting in Gaza released by both Hamas and Israel: