United States Obama barked behind the scenes at Trump with unpublished expressions, a recent book reveals

A recent book by The Atlantic editor reports that Barack Obama made the harshest hitherto known comments about Donald Trump after Trump was said to have spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin without his assistants.

The United States former president Barack Obama has used his successor Donald Trumpista much harsher language than previously known, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

For example, in one private event, Obama allegedly described Trump as an “insane” and a “racist sexist,” according to The Atlantic, a political journalist. Edward-Isaac Dovere in a new book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump.

The Guardian had got the book to be published next week in advance. According to the book, Obama used expressions about Trump that are in part out of print.

In the book there is also talk of a fierce internal struggle by the Democratic Party when the party sought a candidate to overthrow Trump ahead of last November’s presidential election.

According to the book, the election should have won Joe Biden wife Jill Biden had stated that he had later become vice-president during the primary election Kamala Harrisistathat this would get “skis fuck —”.

Jill Biden had made his outburst after Harris attacked Joe Biden fiercely in the pre-election debate.

According to The Guardian, the book also tells how Obama would have loudly suspected that 78-year-old Biden would be too old for the presidency. According to the book, the relationship between Obama and Biden was not at all as good as what has been made public about the eight-year presidential-vice-presidential arrangement, as has already been said in other contexts.

U.S. President Donald Trump received football as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. The Russian-hosted World Cup had ended a day earlier.

In the book Obama says the harshest comments ever known about Trump after Trump was told to speak to a Russian president Vladimir Putin without their assistants. At the time, the United States was investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.

“That corrupt bastard,” Obama had said of Trump in his meeting with donors, according to journalist Dover’s sources.

Obaman the bushy attitude towards Trump is not news. He has often joked about Trump, sometimes also directly to himself. But the tone conveyed by the recent book speaks of much more bitter feelings and harder language than has been told before.

Trump has also been very hostile to Obama. He launched his pursuit of politics with claims that Obama would not have been born in the United States and therefore could not have served legally as president.

Obama prominently highlighted Trump’s birth talks at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011, when he made a relentless mockery of the then-businessman and reality TV star. In the US press has been speculated years in that humiliation led Trump to make a real pursuit of politics.

Excerpts from that Obama performance can be viewed on this Youtube video.