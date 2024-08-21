United States|The White House denies that the program was targeted at any one country.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The United States updated its document on the use of nuclear weapons. The guidance focuses on the threat of China’s nuclear weapons and takes into account the risk of multiple enemies using nuclear weapons at the same time. China responded that it was seriously concerned about updating the document.

United States has updated its document on the use of nuclear weapons for the first time to focus on China’s nuclear threat, says a US newspaper The New York Times (NOW).

This document is highly confidential and no electronic copies are available. Few physical copies are distributed only to top military commanders and national security officials.

However, two high-ranking employees of the defense administration have recently commented on the changes made to the guidelines, albeit sparingly. The guidelines are updated approximately every four years.

Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense Vipin Narang told at the beginning of Augustthat the president Joe Biden would have recently updated the instructions on the use of nuclear weapons.

According to Narang, the plan takes into account “the risk of multiple adversaries using nuclear weapons at the same time” and, in particular, “the significant increase in the size and versatility of China’s nuclear arsenal.”

Member responsible for arms control of the White House National Security Council Pranay Vaddi again has said that the document discusses in detail whether the United States is prepared to act in a situation where several nuclear crises escalate at the same time.

According to Vadd, the document emphasizes the need for “simultaneous deterrence” against both Russia, China and North Korea.

China responded on Wednesday that he was “seriously concerned” about the information related to updating the document, reports the Reuters news agency.

“The United States peddles the story that China is a nuclear weapon and uses pretexts to gain a strategic advantage,” a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs formulated.

In the past, the probability that several countries would have coordinated a joint attack on the United States has been perceived as small.

However, the increasingly close relations between Russia and China, as well as Russia, Iran and North Korea, force the United States to react, NYT describes.

Russia and China have been organizing joint military exercises for a long time. Prime Minister of China Li Qianq is currently visiting Russia and has spoken positively about the rapprochement of relations between the two countries.

White the house has denied that the nuclear weapons guidelines were aimed at any one country.

There will be a public presentation of the program to the US Congress at some point before January, when Biden steps down as president.

The US Defense Administration has previously estimated that China has more than 500 operational nuclear weapons. It is believed that the number will exceed the limit of one thousand nuclear weapons by 2030.