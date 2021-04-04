United States NY Times: Trump’s campaign had to return $ 122 million to donors – form misleading

Due to the country’s election finance laws, virtually all campaigns have to return some donations. Biden’s campaign returned $ 21 million.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin the election campaign aimed at re-election had to return an exceptional amount of funds to donors last year: more than $ 122 million, or about 104 million euros.

The US newspaper New York Times reports on the matter in a long in his article.

WinRed, an online donation site that has raised funds for the campaign, has been accused of misleading donors.

Donors who donated money to the campaign have had to opt out of both the conversion of a one-time donation into a recurring donation and an additional $ 100 donation on the form separately. For this reason, several donors have inadvertently agreed to much larger donations than they intended.

In September, the default setting was to change the recurrence of the donation to weekly instead of monthly.

Similar practices are banned in the EU to protect consumers, including in online shopping.

NY Timesin according to Trump’s campaign received a lot of money from repeated donations towards the end of the campaign. After the election, Trump, on the other hand, was able to use the money he raised through his allegations of electoral fraud to pay refunds, thus obtaining, as it were, an interest-free loan for the rest of his election campaign.

Election campaigns in a country typically have to return some donations to comply with election finance laws.

Representatives from several banks told the NY Times that scam charges related to WinRed accounted for up to 1 to 3 percent of their workload. The amount is very large in relation to how little election money flows in the U.S. economy relative to other cash flows.