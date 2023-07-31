Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | NY Times: Trump by far the most popular of the Republican presidential candidates

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | NY Times: Trump by far the most popular of the Republican presidential candidates

The former president leads in almost all voter categories and in all regions.

of the United States former president Donald Trump is overwhelmingly popular compared to other Republican presidential candidates, according to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College from doing from the survey.

The poll asked who Republican supporters would vote for as the party’s nominee if the election were held now. More than 900 people answered the survey.

According to the survey, 54 percent support Trump. The former president leads in almost all voter categories and in all regions.

The second most popular candidate, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis got 17 percent of the votes in the survey.

#United #States #Times #Trump #popular #Republican #presidential #candidates

See also  World Cup football | It is suspected that the French World Cup stars have fallen into the clutches of the camel virus - these are its symptoms
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Weather, Cyclone Circe is coming which will transform summer into autumn: temperatures drop by 10 degrees

Weather, Cyclone Circe is coming which will transform summer into autumn: temperatures drop by 10 degrees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result