United States | NY Times: Trump by far the most popular of the Republican presidential candidates

of the United States former president Donald Trump is overwhelmingly popular compared to other Republican presidential candidates, according to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College from doing from the survey.

The poll asked who Republican supporters would vote for as the party’s nominee if the election were held now. More than 900 people answered the survey.

According to the survey, 54 percent support Trump. The former president leads in almost all voter categories and in all regions.

The second most popular candidate, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis got 17 percent of the votes in the survey.