United States | NY Times poll: Trump increased his lead after Biden’s debate farce

of the United States the presidential race is in full swing. Donald Trump has increased its leadership position, the US newspaper finds out of The New York Times and from a recent opinion poll by Siena College.

Trump’s support was 49 percent in the survey, while the president Joe Biden support remains at 43 percent.

Among registered voters, the difference was even greater: Biden’s support was 41 percent, while Trump’s support remained at 49 percent.

The survey concluded that 74 percent of voters consider Biden too old to hold the office of president. The reading has increased by five percentage points since last week’s election debate.

Biden disappointed the Democrats in the debate. Only one in three Democrats who watched the debate thought Biden’s performance was good, while 89 percent of Republicans thought Trump’s performance was good.

Before the debate, 52 percent of Democratic voters were of the opinion that Biden should be the Democratic candidate in the presidential election. After the argument, the figure had dropped by four percentage points.

Trump, on the other hand, increased his support. Before the debate, 80 percent of Republican voters wanted to keep Trump as the Republican nominee, and after the debate, 83 percent.

of The New York Times according to Biden has told his important ally that he is considering continuing in the presidential race.