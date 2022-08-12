United States | NY Times: In the US intelligence community, President Trump began to be seen as a security risk

As president, Donald Trump treated classified information with a sly attitude, writes The New York Times. This laundry is still being washed.

Donald Trump’s and the relationship between US intelligence services was tinged with mutual resentment and mistrust during his presidency, it turns out of The New York Times (NYT) from the extensive article.

NYT examines the cooperation between Trump and intelligence agencies such as the CIA, where there was constant friction. Trump was president for the four-year term 2017–2021.

The laundry from the Trump era continues, as on Monday the federal police FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, or Trump’s home mansion in Florida, in a very extraordinary investigation.

According to US media reports, the raid was looking for documents classified as secret that Trump would have illegally kept in his possession after his term had already ended.

As president Trump’s relationship with the secret services was almost hostile.

“He was leery of classified top secret information, which he considered his personal property and which he sometimes used to advance his own political agenda,” NYT writes.

“Keepers of America’s secrets [tiedustelupalveluiden] and the unpredictable president’s relationship was the most poisoned in recent history.”

His argument in support, NYT lists a number of examples in its article. Among them, the closest to Finns is the reference to the summit meeting in Helsinki in July 2018.

Trump met the Russian president in Helsinki Vladimir Putin. At the press conference, Trump said he believed Putin more than his own intelligence officials when it came to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

“They believe it was Russia,” Trump said at a news conference. By “them” he was referring to the intelligence services.

“I see no reason why it would have been [Venäjä].”

A storm arose from Trump’s statements, and he had to withdraw his speech.

Trump starved the intelligence services repeatedly. In January 2019, high-ranking intelligence officials had testified in the US Congress that, according to their knowledge, Iran was not currently building a nuclear weapon.

Trump had publicly said otherwise. He became enraged and insulted intelligence officials on the messaging service Twitter.

“The intelligence community seems really passive and naive when it comes to the Iranian threat. They are wrong! Perhaps inquiry should return to the school bench!”

In August 2019 Trump was given an intelligence review detailing an explosion at an Iranian rocket launch center.

Trump got excited about a classified satellite image showing the site of the explosion. He immediately wanted to put the picture on Twitter. Aides tried to block because a high-quality image would reveal too much about the level of US satellite espionage.

Trump posted the photo anyway. “I have the power to remove secret classifications. I can do anything,” Trump had told an official, according to NYT.

Stateside there are several intelligence services. According to NYT, the intelligence community even began to consider the president himself a security risk.

Worked in management positions in the CIA’s anti-terrorist unit Douglas London told the NYT that officials became cautious about providing sensitive information to the president.

“We really took into account, ‘what harm could be done if he goes and rants about this in public.'”