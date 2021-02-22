United States Nuclear power plant frozen pipeline, flawed plans, too little spare power – Texas electric disaster was no surprise to experts

The state has wanted to keep its electricity grid separate from the rest of the country to avoid federal regulation.

The United States Investigations into the power outage that paralyzed Texas a week ago have revealed the state’s very poor preparedness for power system problems, according to Reuters.

Texas was last very cold ten years ago and the power system was suffering from similar problems at the time. Still, no corrective action has been taken.

The situation, which led to a widespread power outage, began on Monday morning as the weather cooled and residents turned the heaters hotter. Electricity consumption rose sharply.

At the same time At that time, much of the state’s power plants shut down because they were not prepared for frost heats. Wind farms in the northern part of the state first shut down.

The majority of the state’s electricity is usually generated by natural gas-fired power plants, but in many of them, the freezing of pipes and parts prevented fuel supply and the power plants came to a standstill.

A nuclear power plant cap in the southern part of the state was shut down as a one-and-a-half-meter-long uninsulated pipe froze in eight-degree frosts.

A total of 30,000 megawatts of power was shut down, according to Reuters, due to frost. The total maximum production capacity in Finland is about 12,000 megawatts.

State the ERCOT agency, which manages the electricity grid, had just had time to regulate the use of electricity before the entire electricity grid collapsed. The mains voltage had already dropped dangerously down. ERCOT alternately began to exclude some users from electricity distribution.

Underlying the crisis was also the Peritexian suspicion of the federation. The state power grid is the only one in the United States that is not connected to other states.

When, for example, Finland’s electricity system is connected to the Nordic countries, Central Europe and Russia and can thus easily balance the demand and supply of electricity across borders, Texas is on its own. When its own power plants fell too much from the grid, it was unable to bring electricity across the state border.

The reason for your own completely separate electricity grid is the desire to avoid federal regulation.

Texas is also the only big state that doesn’t pay power generators to keep backup power plants ready for problem situations. Thus, the amount of quick-start backup power maintained by electricity companies has been declining all the time.

Unpreparedness the cold front also shows great indifference.

Although a week ago in Texas it was colder than nearly a hundred years ago, the previous exceptionally cold front was experienced ten years ago. At the time, there were similar problems in the electricity system and power plants. Three million Texans were left without electricity in cold weather.

Following that power outage, federal authorities called on ERCOT to prepare for winter weather. According to the authorities, the state’s electricity system had in fact been in trouble for many other winters because the power plants have not been made frost-resistant.

Still, the problems have not been fixed, for example, important pipelines for power plants may not have been insulated.

Experts according to the network operator ERCOT also underestimated the need for reserve power, and did not warn electricity producers of potential problems, even though the weather forecasts were known. Already two days before Monday, there were network disruptions, but no contingency plans were made based on them.

CEO of Aspire Commodities, a Houston-based electricity company Adam Sinn tells Reuters that the problems were already visible days earlier and the agency should have ordered power companies to start regulating electricity much earlier.

“ERCOT only allowed the system to weaken, weaken and weaken. I wonder what miracle they are really doing. The burden must be reduced. ”

Sinn began texting his friends on Sunday, urging them to prepare for a long continuous power outage.

Last a week’s frost front cut off electricity to 4.5 million Texans. Three times as many people had to survive without water because the water pipes froze. According to state authorities, at least more than 20 people have died in one way or another as a result of the frost.

The capital of Texas, Austin, has temperatures of just under ten degrees during its coldest winters. A week ago, the temperature dropped to 14 degrees below zero.

It was not until last November that ERCOT, responsible for the electricity grid, had assured that the electricity system would survive any weather.

“We have investigated a number of potential risks under both normal and extreme conditions, and we believe that there is sufficient power plant capacity to serve our customers,” said ERCOT’s Director of Capacity Adequacy. Pete Warnken wrote in an agency report at the time.