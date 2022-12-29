United States | NOW: Two investigations have been launched into George Santos, who lied extensively about his background

According to The New York Times, federal and local investigations are investigating whether Santos committed crimes in his financial affairs or lying during his election campaign.

Stateside Federal and local authorities have launched two separate investigations into the House Republican to George Santos. The newspaper tells about it The New York Times (NOW).

According to NYT, the investigations will determine whether Santos has committed crimes in his financial affairs or by lying during his election campaign.

Santos admitted on Monday that he made up information about his education, jobs, wealth and marriage. Santos has also claimed to be Jewish, although he is actually Catholic.

However, it is possible that Santos’ most incriminating lies are related to his election financing. He has said that he borrowed 700,000 dollars from his consulting company for his campaign. However, the origin of the money is a mystery, as Santos’ known wealth does not match the election loan.

Federal level according to a source familiar with the matter interviewed by NYT, the investigation is at least partly related to Santos’ financial affairs. According to the information, the investigation is in the initial stages.

The second investigation is being led by authorities in Nassau County, New York. According to the authorities, the investigation focuses on “numerous false information and inconsistencies” related to Santos. It’s unclear how far the county’s investigation has progressed.

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly called the information invented by Santos “appalling” in a statement released Wednesday. According to him, no one is above the law, and if a crime occurs in the county, it also leads to prosecution.

Santos the victory was especially important for Republicans because he managed to win a seat previously held by Democrats in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents part of prosperous Long Island.

Republicans narrowly won the House majority, and every seat counts.

So far, the congressional Republican party leadership has remained silent about Santos’ lying. However, many Long Island Republicans have expressed outrage at Santos’ actions and called for a thorough investigation of any inaccuracies.

District Attorney Donnelly is also a Republican.

Santos has declared that he intends to take the oath of office in January regardless.

Correction 29.12. 5:46 p.m.: New York’s 3rd Congressional District is part of Long Island, not the other way around. Long Island as a whole is much larger than that constituency.