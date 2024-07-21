United States | NOW: Trump’s team prepares for Biden’s retreat

United States|According to The New York Times’ sources, Donald Trump’s campaign team has at least prepared ads against Kamala Harris.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump’s the campaign team is already preparing for the fact that Trump’s counter-candidate in the November presidential election would be Joe Biden in exchange for Terrible Harris.

of The New York Times according to information based on anonymous sources, Trump’s campaign team has already prepared ads for Harris’ current term as vice president.

In addition, the team has also prepared material about other possible Democratic candidates. Despite this, the biggest preparations concern Harris.

Trump’s team estimates that if the Democrats decide to ignore the first black woman who served as vice president, the situation would lead to even deeper divisions within the party. In addition, it is seen as a risk that the Democrats would lose the votes of blacks.

Trump held his first election rally since the assassination attempt on Saturday.

At the campaign meeting in Michigan, Trump commented on the candidacy of his opponent, Biden.

According to Trump, the Democrats themselves do not know who the party’s candidate is.

“Right now, Democratic party leaders are feverishly trying to overturn the results of their own party’s primaries to get rid of crooked Joe Biden on the ballot.”

“As you can see, the Democrats are not the party of democracy. They are the enemies of democracy,” Trump told his supporters.

Last in the past few days, there has been widespread speculation about Biden’s withdrawal from the candidacy.

Within the Democrats, there has been public hope for Biden’s departure. of The Washington Post including the former president Barack Obama has expressed concern about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump.

Some of the financiers of the Democrats’ election campaign have also threatened to withdraw if Biden does not withdraw from the race.

Biden’s candidacy has begun to be questioned after a poorly successful election debate performance at the end of June.