United States NOW: Those who hope for a pardon from Trump have paid tens of thousands of dollars to the president’s relatives

There are no indications that the money was offered to the president himself.

President People close to Trump have funded tens of thousands of dollars from those hoping for a presidential pardon, The New York Times magazine (NOW) on Sunday.

The magazine describes the phenomenon as a lucrative amnesty trade. NOW has gathered information from more than 30 lobbyists or lawyers for his case. According to the newspaper, the amnesties funded, among other things, a former presidential lawyer, a former federal prosecutor and Trump’s former campaign assistant.

However, according to the newspaper, it is not illegal to pay the president to a party nearby for promoting amnesty. According to the newspaper, there are no indications that the money was offered to the president himself. Had the money been offered to Trump, the act could meet the hallmarks of bribery.

The White House did not comment on the magazine’s data.

NOW: n according to Trump, there are hardly any benchmarks for its operations. However, the magazine highlights Bill Clinton, which granted some 170 amnesties or commutations in the latter part of its presidency in 2001. Also at that time came outthat some of the pardon seekers had paid various parties to promote the matter.

Clinton’s actions were seen as stretching the usual rules. However, he granted amnesties mainly to people whose applications had been assessed by the Ministry of Justice. In Trump’s administration, the path of an amnesty application to the president’s table, on the other hand, has often passed through a close circle, and the Ministry of Justice’s evaluation process has not necessarily been given weight, the magazine compares.

Trump has conceded amnesties at an accelerating pace at the end of his term. Some of those pardoned have been Trump’s close associates.

Trump has also been said to have considered the possibility of pardoning himself. In addition, some of Trump’s supporters who have infiltrated the Capitol have already asked the president for pardon.