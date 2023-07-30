United States | NOW: The United States believes that China has planted a malicious system in the country’s communication networks

According to The New York Times, US President Joe Biden’s administration believes China planted malware in the country’s internal communications network.

The sources call the malware a “ticking time bomb” that could cause disruption to the US military in a conflict situation.

According to The New York Times, the malware could allow China’s People’s Liberation Army to disrupt US military operations if China ever takes action against Taiwan, which it considers a rebel province. According to the newspaper, China could, for example, cut off water, electricity and communication connections not only to US military bases but also to households and businesses in the US.

United States and several of its allied countries, as well as hardware manufacturer Microsoft warned in May that the Chinese state-linked cyber actor Volt Typhoon has managed to infiltrate US critical infrastructure online. In addition, Microsoft warned that similar activities are likely to be taking place worldwide.

According to Microsoft, the target at that time was the critical infrastructure of the Guam region, which is militarily important to the United States. Guam in the Pacific Ocean is home to important US Navy and Air Force bases.

According to The New York Times, the discovery of the malware was followed by several meetings between high-ranking military, intelligence and security officials as attempts have been made to track down and remove the code.