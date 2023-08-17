United States | NOW: In Trump’s case, assembling an independent jury could become a problem

Assembling an independent jury threatens to become a problem, writes The New York Times.

of the United States former president Donald Trump pending numerous lawsuits.

91 separate charges have been brought against Trump this year, of which latest was raised in the state of Georgia on the night before Tuesday Finnish time.

The Georgia prosecutor believes that Trump is guilty of 13 different crimes, in addition to which charges were brought against 18 other people.

It is in the state of Georgia, however, that there is a threat of a problem related to the selection of the jury in relation to the trial, the US newspaper The New York Times (NOW) write.

of the United States in the legal system, the jury is made up of lay people. A jury usually decides questions of evidence or guilt in criminal cases, but does not participate in the consideration of a question of law.

In Georgia, for example, the jury does not have the power to indict anyone, but the decision-making power in the case belongs to the prosecutor.

With the indictments filed overnight Tuesday, many in the Georgia capital, Atlanta, are now considering the possibility that they could be involved in the resolution of the former president’s case as a lay member of the jury.

The jury is drawn from Fulton County, which has long been dominated by Democrats.

President Joe Biden winning the 2020 election, he received nearly 73 percent of the county’s votes. Four years earlier, the Democrats Hillary Clinton again beat Trump in that county by more than 40 percentage points.

Assembling an independent and impartial jury can become problematic in Fulton.

Donald Trump has been given until Friday of next week to surrender to the Georgian authorities. Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail.

Many prospective jurors admitted in an interview with The New York Times that they have strong or even “unshakable” views about Trump and his policies.

Some, on the other hand, thought they were capable of evaluating the evidence fairly despite their own opinions.

“It would be hard to believe that someone would not have an image of the former president,” law professor Kay Levine states to the NYT.

“The question is, can you put it in? [mielikuvan] aside and make a decision only in the light of the evidence presented?”

Some of the potential jurors interviewed by NYT also said that, regardless of their own opinion, they did not want to participate in the resolution of the case, because they were afraid of being in the middle of a scandal.

Several according to experts, the diversity of the county in terms of, among other things, the political orientation and socio-economic status of the residents will inevitably be reflected in the jury, NYT reports.

Fulton County covers most of Atlanta and a number of its suburbs.

“This is by no means a homogeneous population,” the defense attorney Emily Gilbert estimated to the NYT, citing the county’s population.

“The jury will be diverse in any case.”

Experts have speculated that Trump may try to move the case to federal court, which would expand the potential jury pool to include more of his own supporters.

The former US president was photographed on August 13 in New Jersey.

Trump has reacted defiantly to the charges and trials brought against him.

At the beginning of August, for example, Trump demanded a judge by Tanya Chutkan remaining in the case accusing him of conspiring to rig the results of the 2020 presidential election and of inciting the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Trump justified his demand by claiming that “there is no way to get a fair trial” if Chutkan serves as a judge. For the same reason, he demanded that the entire trial be moved out of Washington.

Trump is the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges at all.