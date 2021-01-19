United States NOW: Fox News messed up young man’s murder in conspiracy theories and paid millions for lawsuit mediation, channel wanted to conceal settlement over presidential election

The murdered man’s parents went to court for two years to fight Fox because they thought the channel had spread untrue gossip about their son. A settlement was reached in October, but Fox wanted to keep it a secret over the election.

American conservative news channel Fox News paid millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit over its untrue article, but wanted to keep the matter a secret over the November presidential election. The newspaper tells about it The New York Times (NOW).

The lawsuit concerned a member of the National Committee of the Democratic Party, Seth Richin, an unresolved murder that Fox had mistakenly linked to the disruption of the 2016 presidential election.

Fox had published false news in 2017 alleging falsely that Rich had been implicated in a Democratic e-mail leak in 2016. Later on the case was prosecuted 12 Russian intelligence agents in 2018.

Fox paid Rich’s parents millions of dollars for mediation. However, the channel demanded that the settlement be kept secret over the November 3 presidential election. Rich’s parents agreed.

Fox News has not answered questions from the NY Times as to why it was important for the channel to keep the matter a secret during the final stages of Trump’s election campaign. Also a news site Business Insider has requested a comment from the channel without receiving it.

According to the newspaper, the channel’s strange secrecy claim shows how entangled the channel is with the president Donald Trumpin disseminating campaign disinformation.

“Did Fox fear that admitting to being wrong would incite the president’s anger? Were the TV executives afraid of retaliation from their radicalizing audience, which has appealed to other conservative publications? ” magazine editor Ben Smith asks in his article.

Trump himself has appeared in public as an avid consumer of Fox news and given it visibility with, among other things, his Twitter account, which was permanently closed in January. After the presidential election, Trump did attacked Foxbecause the channel did not, in his view, repeat his allegations of electoral fraud enough.

Seth Rich was shot dead at the age of 27 in 2016 in the capital city of Washington. His death was subjected to right-wing conspiracy theories, which was confirmed by the false news coverage of Fox News.

Conspiracy theorists believed Rich’s death was a way to cover up traces of an email leak. Fox presenters Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs made the theory known to the mainstream public.

According to police, there is no evidence of this or Rich’s links to the leaked Wikileaks, but Rich’s death may have been from a robbery that went wrong.

Fox News released in 2017 a week after the news release short opinion, that the “article on Seth Rich did not initially go through the high-quality editorial review process” required by the channel. In a subsequent review, “the article did not meet the standards,” which resulted in its removal.

However, the statement did not state what was wrong with the article and did not make any apology.

Hannity said at the time, not to talk about Rich as a “family wish” for a while. The presenter later said on his radio program that he would not back down from anything.

In 2018 Rich’s parents Mary and Joel Rich accused the channel of untrue coverage of Seth’s death, which parents said was to blame for spreading harmful gossip.

Seth Rich’s parents Mary Rich (left) and Joel Rich supported a photo of their son in Omaha, Nebraska in January 2017.­

Parental in an action it was reported that the outburst following the boy’s death had damaged their mental health, and Mary Rich also lost her ability to work.

A settlement was reached last October, but Fox News wanted to keep it a secret over the election.

The reconciliation between Fox and Rich’s parents came to light in late November. According to the parents, the settlement was a way out of the dispute. At the same time, they earnestly expressed the hope that the media will be genuinely more cautious in the future.

“The settlement with Fox News ends one chapter in our mourning the murder of our beloved Seth. We miss him every day, ”the parents wrote in a statement in November According to CNN.

At the time, a Fox News spokesman commented the company was pleased with the settlement.

“We are pleased with the resolution of the demands and hope that this will allow Mr and Mrs Rich to find some peace and comfort to move forward,” the spokesman said.

Pian Foxin after the case was published, the authorities began to knock out the allegations made in it.

According to The New York Times, the police quoted in Fox’s article Rod Wheeler denied saying anything in the article about Seth Rich ‘s links to email leaks and Wikileaks.

Wheeler said last fall that Fox’s article was “written in advance before I even came along”.

Although Fox caught up with the false allegations almost immediately, Sean Hannity continued to spread them for another week until Seth’s brother Aaron Rich emailed the presenter and his producer. However, an apology was never heard.

“He never came to apologize to me for ruining my family’s life and promoting something that wasn’t based on anything,” Aaron Rich tells The New York Times.