United States NOW Forecast: The majority of Amazon workers are not in favor of joining a union

Stateside most of the workers in the Amazon warehouse center are not in favor of unionization, he estimates New York Times magazine on the basis of a partial count.

In Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse center workers voted to join the union in February-March. According to the New York Times, about 55 percent of the center’s approximately 5,800 eligible employees voted.

About half of the votes had been counted in local time on Thursday. Of the votes cast, about 1,100 were against the organization.

The vote in the United States has been closely monitored. If Bessemer’s employees decided to get organized, it would be the first time an e-commerce giant in Amazon’s history.