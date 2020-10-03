Jessica Reeder and Brenda O’Leary live a few miles from each other and work for the same company, Gitlab, in the United States. They talk to each other by email or on the phone almost every day, yet they have never met. Both are adept at teleworking and work from home. Like their boss, many American companies, often in the tech industry, have made the switch to working from home. The advantages are numerous: no more time lost in transport, no head office, no offices to pay and a single barometer: the results.

Other bosses have a different opinion. Richard Laermer, CEO of RLM Public Relations, returned to face-to-face work after testing telework: “La majority of employees used this flexibility as vacation days, […] and I had to make the police.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has another idea: to pay employees based on the cost of living where they work.