The police officers involved in the shootings which seriously injured the African-American Jacob Blake in August in Kenosha (United States), will not be prosecuted, announced Tuesday January 5 the prosecutor in charge of this case which had revived the antiracist anger in the States -United. “No Kenosha agent will be charged (…) On the basis of the facts and the law, we have decided that no charge will be retained”, local attorney Michael Graveley said at a press conference.

Jacob Blake, 29, was riddled with bullets on August 23 in front of his three sons as he tried to get into his car. Seriously injured, he lost the use of his legs. The scene was filmed by a witness and the officers involved were suspended from duty. The case sparked three nights of riots in Kenosha and culminated on August 25 when a 17-year-old fired a semi-automatic rifle at three protesters, killing two.

The file had led to a strong mobilization in the world of sport and on the political scene. Then presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden had gone there. The country has witnessed a historic protest movement against racism and police violence since the death of George Floyd, an African-American suffocated by a white policeman on May 25 in Minneapolis. Anticipating this announcement, the city council declared a state of emergency in this city of 100,000 inhabitants of the Great Lakes region and 500 members of the National Guard are ready to be deployed if violence should break out.