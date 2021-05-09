United States Nine people died in a birthday party shooting in Colorado

The suspected attacker is among the dead.
Seven people have died in a shooting in Colorado, USA on Sunday. The suspected attacker is among the dead.
Authorities said the shooter attacked the birthday party where the shooter’s girlfriend was present and opened fire.
Children were also present at the birthday party, but all the dead are adults. Police found six dead and one seriously injured adult on arrival. The injured was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
.
#United #States #people #died #birthday #party #shooting #Colorado
Leave a Reply