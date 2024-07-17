Former Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, who has had high-profile confrontations with Donald Trump, participated in the Republican Convention on Tuesday and at the request of the former president came “with a message of unity.”

“President Trump asked me to speak at this convention on behalf of unity. It was a kind invitation and I happily accepted and I will begin by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my unwavering support,” he added.

The former governor of South Carolina and former U.S. representative to the UN was the most prominent speaker on the second day of the Republican National Convention taking place this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He gave his speech in front of Trump, who had appeared at the Fiserv Forum a few minutes earlier, to a standing ovation from the audience, after making it his own on Monday and making his first public appearance since the attempted attack he suffered on Saturday in Butler (Pennsylvania).

“Now, my fellow Republicans, we must not only be a unified party, but we must also expand our party,” Haley said, as it is time to “put aside our differences and focus on what unites us and strengthens our country.”

The former candidate assured that she is aware that there are many people who do not agree with Trump and that she herself has not agreed on some occasions, but that “You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”

“We agree on the truth about what America needs, on keeping America safe, and that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they are endangering our freedoms,” he said.

Haley was the latest Republican candidate to succumb to Trump’s superiority, and before the primaries and caucuses began, she seemed like the only candidate capable of taking his throne.

But it did not take long and in March, with less than a hundred delegates of the 1,215 needed for the nomination, dropped out of the race, leaving Trump as the sole contender.

The relationship between Haley and Trump has not been easy. During Trump’s 2016 Republican nomination campaign, she was one of the most vocal critics of the New York magnate’s comments.

Still, after being elected president, Trump appointed him U.S. ambassador to the U.N., a position she held for two years and left in 2018, a move that experts interpreted as a tactic to distance himself from Trump in view of his future candidacy.

Just a week ago, Haley announced she was releasing her 97 delegates to vote in favor of Trump’s nomination at the convention, which formally took place on Monday.

All this despite the fact that it took him more than two months to ask for the vote for the former president. He announced it in May and said then that although Trump is not “perfect”, the policies of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, have been “a catastrophe.”