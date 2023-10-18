A group of 20 non-governmental organizations from the United States, including Wola and the Latin American Working Group, sent a letter this Wednesday to Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in which they ask him to firmly support peace negotiations with the ELN. and appoint a Special Envoy to accompany the dialogues between that guerrilla and the Colombian government.

“As US and international organizations working on peace and human rights issues in Colombia, we urge the State Department to fully support the ongoing negotiations between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, including through the appointment of a special envoy to support peace negotiations. We also urge the State Department to continue and increase diplomatic and financial support for the full implementation of the 2016 agreements with the FARC.“, say the organizations in the letter, which was known by this newspaper.

According to the signatories, the role of the United States was key to reaching the agreement with the FARC and is now fundamental not only in its implementation but in the negotiations that are advancing with the ELN.

“Now is the time to declare the support of the United States for the negotiations with the ELN. We recognize that the dialogues with the ELN are complex and that there will be difficulties along the way. However, under the current government of Gustavo Petro, the negotiations have made more progress than during the attempts of six previous administrations… This peace negotiation is proving to be viable and a clear declaration of support from the United States could give it greater impetus,” the organizations add in the letter.

And they maintain that, as happened with the peace process with the former FARC, That statement of support should be accompanied by “the appointment of a special envoy for the negotiations. A person considered qualified and credible by all political parties could play a key role in consulting relevant stakeholders, helping to facilitate discussions, offering technical support, coordinating with allied countries, and briefing the rest of the US administration and Congress on events”.

The organizations’ request, however, seems complex at the moment given the controversy that has arisen over President Petro’s statements about Israel and his resistance to condemning the attack by Hamas, a group that the United States considers terrorist.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

