United States NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer Montana managed to prevent the abduction of their grandchildren under the age of one

September 28, 2020
in World
0

The abduction attempt took place on Saturday night in Malibu, Los Angeles.

One of the legends of American football Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer Montana rescued their infant grandchildren from a suspected abduction attempt, according to news agency AFP.

The abduction attempt took place at their home in Malibu, Los Angeles, police said on Sunday.

The woman, suspected of abduction, broke into Montano’s home on Saturday night, lifted the nine-month-old child from the playpen in the living room, and held the child in her arms when Joe and Jennifer Montana spotted her.

“Mr Montana and his persecution, Jennifer, spotted the woman and tried to clear up the situation and asked the suspect to give back her grandchildren,” a police report states.

“The result was a fight, but Montana managed to safely grab the child from the suspect’s arms.”

The suspect fled the scene, but was later caught by police.

“Thank you to everyone for contacting us. Scary situation, but luckily everyone is fine. We appreciate you respecting our privacy, ”Montana tweeted on Sunday.

64 years old Montana ended his NFL career after the 1994 season. He played as a quarterback for a total of 15 seasons and 13 of them in the San Francisco 49ers, where he was winning the Super Bowl four times.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

