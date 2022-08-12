United States | News agencies: Author Salman Rushdie attacked in New York

Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a lecture in New York. A death warrant was issued for Rushdie because of his 1980s work “The Satanic Verses”.

Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a lecture in New York, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

The attack took place at a lecture when Rushdie was on stage, reports the news agency AP.

An AP reporter saw the man attack Rushdie and start either beating or stabbing him. Rushdie fell or was knocked to the ground and the assailant was apprehended.

There is no information yet on Rushdie’s injuries.

Salman Rushdie, 75, is an Indian-born writer who has been forced to lead an extremely private life since the late 1980s.

Iran’s religious leadership issued a death warrant for Rushdie. Rushdie had come under fire from hard-line Muslims for his work The Satanic Verses.

The news is updated.