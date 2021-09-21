United States New York’s most infamous prison plunged into chaos: Guards leave work and gangs rule corridors

The security situation at Rikers Prison is so poor that some of the guards do not want to come to work.

Brooklyn and on an island in the East River flowing between the Bronx and the Bronx stands a spot of stigma in New York, Rikers Prison.

Many public figures have been sentenced in Rikers for filming in a harassment scandal Harvey of Weinstein now to the already deceased rap artist Tupac to Shakuri and the bassist of the band Sex Pistols Sid to Vicious.

Exceptionally bad conditions, violence and corruption have tarnished the institution’s reputation for a long time, but with the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has gotten out of hand, news agencies and a newspaper say. The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, more than 2,200 prison workers have contracted the virus, leading to widespread labor shortages. The conditions for sick leave for the remaining guards were eased and absences have increased by 200 per cent. Many also simply fail to report jobs.

Absences in a single day can be well over 2,000. Prison Administrative Manager Vincent Schiraldin according to some of the guards take advantage of sick leave to get “unlimited holidays”.

According to the unions, the prison is too dangerous for the workers and those who come to work have to make triple shifts.

“It started with the coronavirus and then got out of hand completely,” commented the head of the Harlem Attorney General’s Office Alice Frontier labor situation to The New York Times.

In the process the number of violent crimes in New York has increased and there are now thousands more prisoners in prison than at the start of the pandemic.

The end result is chaos: detainees are locked up for days in small shower cubicles and other temporary facilities with no toilet or regular food service. The lawyer cannot be contacted because the data of the detainees cannot be entered into the system, news agencies say. These are mostly people who have not yet been convicted of a crime and should be treated as innocent.

In the actual wards, gangs control the corridors and decide on the movement of other prisoners.

Relatives fear for the lives of the prisoners. This year, ten prisoners have died in Rikers, at least five of whom committed suicide. Self-harm has clearly increased.

Aerial view of the Rikers prison area in winter 2018.

Inside visiting officials and delegates last week demanded that the “inhumane” situation in the prison be resolved immediately.

“I witnessed a humanitarian crisis, a horror house for assault and abuse,” a state official described Emily Gallagher news agency for AFP.

“There’s rubbish everywhere, rotting carpeted food, cockroaches, worms in the showers, feces and urine.”

Former prisoner Johnny Perez commented to AFP that Rikers’ conditions have deteriorated dramatically. “There’s a wild west.”

To make it easier situation with the governor of the state of New York Kathy Hochul signed an amendment to the law last Friday. It releases from Rikers prisoners who have been imprisoned for technical parole offenses, such as the use of alcohol or drugs or the missed appointment of a supervisor, The New York Times says.

The change would immediately affect about two hundred prisoners.

Human rights organizations have appealed to the judges not to send people to Rikers in danger of death until conditions have been rectified.

In addition, the mayor Bill de Blasio announced its plans to remedy the situation on Tuesday last week. The prison is set to hire private companies to help with maintenance and employee health care. In addition, de Blasio decided to lay off those guards who failed to come to work without permission.

Rikers was known as a nest of violence and corruption even before the pandemic.

It has been decided to close the prison in 2026. It is to be replaced by several new prisons to be established on the outskirts of the city.