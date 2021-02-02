There is something enchanting in New York (United States) under the snow. On Tuesday February 2, the city was covered, following a powerful storm, with 40 cm of powder. The inhabitants indulge in city walks with cross-country skis. However, it is not easy to stand up. “A gentleman had to catch up with me cause I was flying away“, reveals a passerby.

Despite the practical difficulties, New Yorkers are delighted to be able to forget the Covid-19 epidemic for a few hours. “We have to have fun, it’s a difficult year, we must take advantage of this snow with the children“Judge a man warmly wrapped up. However, the state of emergency, due to this snowstorm, has been declared, the time to clear the streets of the city.

