United States | New York Times: Joe Biden is “seriously” considering withdrawing from the presidential race

Biden's appearance in the election debate has made many Democrats question whether the sitting president can win the November election.

American magazine The New York Times states that the President of the United States Joe Biden has told a prominent ally that he is considering continuing in the presidential race.

According to this, the president knows that he may not be able to save his presidential candidacy. This is the first time that Biden is said to be considering dropping out of the presidential race.

Liittolainen emphasizes that Biden is still committed to fighting for the second term.

Biden’s a senior adviser commented to The New York Times about the president’s conscious challenge. They are largely related to the age of 81 years.

Biden’s the Democratic presidential nomination was already almost certain, but the situation changed last week in the election debate, where he faced the former president Donald Trump.

During the debate, Biden’s thoughts were interrupted and he mixed things up. His being was fumbling and weak.

The show was a disaster. Biden’s debate success has made many Democrats wonder if the sitting president can win the election. Yesterday, the first Democrat, a Texas congressman Lloyd Doggett publicly hoped Biden would step aside from the presidential race.

A Biden ally interviewed by The New York Times says the president is aware that his next public appearances must go smoothly. In the coming days, he is scheduled to continue campaigning in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and give an interview to ABC News.

