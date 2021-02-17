United States New York takes Amazon to court over inadequate corona action – State Attorney General: company makes a profit “at the expense of workers’ lives, health and safety ”

Amazon tried to block the state’s legal action.

New York the state has taken legal action against e-commerce giant Amazon.

Minister of State for Justice Letitia James has sued Amazon over the company ‘s actions during the interest rate crisis. According to the Chancellor of Justice, staff security measures have been inadequate at Amazon’s two offices in New York. Amazon is also alleged to have tried to silence workers who expressed concern about the circumstances.

The lawsuit focuses on a warehouse and delivery point on Staten Island in Queens. According to the Chancellor of Justice, Amazon did not clean the buildings well enough during the pandemic and did not carry out a sufficiently thorough tracing of infections when coronavirus infections were detected at the sites.

In addition, James claims Amazon has “initiated a quick retaliation” to silence potential employee complaints.

“Amazon’s extreme results and explosive growth come at the expense of the lives, health and safety of their front-line workers,” James describes in his complaint to the court. New York Times by.

Amazon representative Kelly Nantel commented on the case, stating that the company cares “deeply” about the health and safety of its employees. According to Nantel, the Chancellor of Justice’s interpretation does not give a true picture of Amazon’s “industry-leading response to the pandemic”.

Four days prior to this lawsuit, Amazon tried in its own lawsuit to prevent James from completing the lawsuit. Amazon justified its view on the grounds that the case should be dealt with at the federal level.

In addition, Amazon said its security measures “exceed the requirements of the law”. According to the company, it has, among other things, measured the body temperature of employees and provided free corona tests on site.

In the view of the State of New York, Amazon had received written notice of a coronary infection on Staten Island from at least 250 employees. According to the Justice Minister, in more than 90 cases, Amazon had not closed parts of the building to ventilate the premises, even though the infected worker had previously been at the workplace and reported his infection. This practice has been against state rules.

In addition, Amazon had, at least until the end of June, failed to interview its infected employees to find out about these close contacts. Instead, Amazon had conducted a survey of surveillance camera videos that did not show the entire warehouse area, according to the justice minister.

Amazon fired one of its employees in the spring after raising safety concerns with chiefs and staging a demonstration in the parking lot of Staten Island ‘s storage facilities. According to the Minister of Justice, the dismissal was revenge.

A demonstration related to the company’s coronavirus operations was held outside the Amazon Staten Island warehouse building at the end of April 2020. Protesters are calling for tougher security measures in the event of a pandemic.­

Amazon said the layoff, on the other hand, had gone to the demonstration on company premises, even though this was in paid quarantine after submission. According to the Minister of Justice, no information had been provided about the company that the employee was not allowed to be present even outside the warehouse. Another employee is also said to have been fired in a similar case.

In addition to the layoffs, Amazon is alleged to have sent a message to other employees suggesting retaliation threatens those who complain about the company’s safety and health practices.

The justice minister’s goal is to get Amazon to develop measures related to the safety of its employees and pay compensation to those laid off.